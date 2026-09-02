Mickey Revenaugh's new book is 'School’s Out: Why Families Are Choosing Unconventional Education'

For millions of American families, the question is no longer simply which school their children should attend, but whether a traditional school is the right choice at all.

In her new book, 'School’s Out: Why Families Are Choosing Unconventional Education,' Mickey Revenaugh explores the growing world of homeschooling, microschools, virtual classrooms, unschooling, and even roadschooling and the families driving this transformation.

Revenaugh is an education journalist, digital-learning pioneer, and cofounder of Connections Academy, a network of virtual schools. Drawing on extensive reporting, she examines why families are breaking with convention and what this revolution could mean for the future of American education.