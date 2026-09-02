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The Roundtable

Mickey Revenaugh's new book is 'School’s Out: Why Families Are Choosing Unconventional Education'

By Joe Donahue
Published September 2, 2026 at 12:32 PM EDT
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For millions of American families, the question is no longer simply which school their children should attend, but whether a traditional school is the right choice at all.

In her new book, 'School’s Out: Why Families Are Choosing Unconventional Education,' Mickey Revenaugh explores the growing world of homeschooling, microschools, virtual classrooms, unschooling, and even roadschooling and the families driving this transformation.

Revenaugh is an education journalist, digital-learning pioneer, and cofounder of Connections Academy, a network of virtual schools. Drawing on extensive reporting, she examines why families are breaking with convention and what this revolution could mean for the future of American education.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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