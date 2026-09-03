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The Roundtable

Jeffery Robinson revisits the tragedy of 9/11 twenty-five years later in his new book 'Ash and Honor: The Untold 368 Minutes of 9/11'

By Joe Donahue
Published September 3, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
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Twenty-five years after September 11th, investigative journalist Jeffrey Robinson returns to those terrifying hours with 'Ash and Honor: The Untold 368 Minutes of 9/11.'

Drawing on interviews with more than sixty American and Canadian eyewitnesses, Robinson reconstructs the military, aviation and national-security response minute by minute - from Air Force One and NORAD to officials scrambling to clear American airspace.

The book also revisits disputed and confusing episodes, including reports of additional hijacked aircraft and questions surrounding authorization to shoot down civilian planes—claims certain to invite renewed scrutiny of the official record. Robinson is an international bestselling author of more than thirty books, including 'The Laundrymen' and 'Grace of Monaco.'

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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