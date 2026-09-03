Jeffery Robinson revisits the tragedy of 9/11 twenty-five years later in his new book 'Ash and Honor: The Untold 368 Minutes of 9/11'

Twenty-five years after September 11th, investigative journalist Jeffrey Robinson returns to those terrifying hours with 'Ash and Honor: The Untold 368 Minutes of 9/11.'

Drawing on interviews with more than sixty American and Canadian eyewitnesses, Robinson reconstructs the military, aviation and national-security response minute by minute - from Air Force One and NORAD to officials scrambling to clear American airspace.

The book also revisits disputed and confusing episodes, including reports of additional hijacked aircraft and questions surrounding authorization to shoot down civilian planes—claims certain to invite renewed scrutiny of the official record. Robinson is an international bestselling author of more than thirty books, including 'The Laundrymen' and 'Grace of Monaco.'