In memoriam - Gloria Steinem

Gloria Steinem, a renowned American journalist, feminist, and activist, passed away yesterday at the age of 92 in her home in New York City. She co-founded 'Ms.' magazine, and helped establish the National Women's Political Caucus, the Women's Action Alliance, and the Women's Media Center. For more than six-decades, she fought for equality, reproductive rights, and social justice.

In 2015, we spoke with Steinem about her memoir 'My Life on the Road,' her first book in more than 20 years, chronicling a lifetime of travel, listening, and activism. We were honored to have her on The Roundtable and The Book Show quite a few times over the years. This interview was actually recorded in NYC after midnight; it was so worth it! In memoriam we air that conversation today.