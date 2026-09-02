Dr. Helen Pilcher's new book is 'This Book May Cause Side Effects, The Curious and Dangerous Power of the Nocebo Effect, Placebo's Evil Twin'

We've all heard of the placebo effect, the remarkable ability of positive expectations to make us feel better. But what about its darker twin? In her new book, ‘This Book May Cause Side Effects, The Curious and Dangerous Power of the Nocebo Effect, Placebo's Evil Twin.’ Dr. Helen Pilcher explores how negative expectations can produce very real symptoms, intensify pain, and even contribute to illness.

Pilcher is a science writer and former scientist with advanced training in neuroscience and a former reporter for ‘Nature.’ Her new book takes us from chronic pain and medication side effects to mass psychogenic illness, asking a provocative question, can what we believe about our health actually change our health?