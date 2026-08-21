8/21/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Chris Gibson is a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”· Larissa Phillips is the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident.· Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.

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