© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.
The Roundtable

8/21/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published August 21, 2026 at 9:16 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • Theresa Bourgeois - Public policy and communications expert.
  • March Gallagher - The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley.
  • Allison Kavey - a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY).
  • Warren Whitlock - a former federal senior executive having served as the Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Diversity & Leadership, and, Associate Administrator for Civil Rights at the Federal Highway Administration.
Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelAllison Kaveytheresa bourgeoisMarch GallagherWarren Whitlock
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/20/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Bill Hammond - Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy.Robert Pondiscio - Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.Nic Rangel - Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/19/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Jackie Berry - Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt.Terry Gipson - Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University.Anna Markowitz - Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead.Mike Spain - Former Times Union Associate Editor.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/18/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Chris Gibson is a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”· Larissa Phillips is the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident.· Catherine Tan is an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    8/17/26 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:·The Reverend Peter Cook - Principal, Faith in the Public Square and Co-Principal of The Religious Nationalisms Project.·Stephen Haff - is an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie·Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette·Mark Wittman - Investment Banker on Wall St.