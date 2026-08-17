8/17/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

·The Reverend Peter Cook - Principal, Faith in the Public Square and Co-Principal of The Religious Nationalisms Project.

·Stephen Haff - is an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie

·Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette

·Mark Wittman - Investment Banker on Wall St.