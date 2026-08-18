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The Roundtable

8/18/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published August 18, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:

  • Chris Gibson - a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”
  • Larissa Phillips - the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident.
  • Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge. 
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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