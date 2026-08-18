8/18/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Chris Gibson - a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia.”
- Larissa Phillips - the founder and director of the Volunteer Literacy Project. She is also a columnist for The Free Press and a Greene County resident.
- Catherine Tan - an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.