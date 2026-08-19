8/19/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Jackie Berry - Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt.
- Terry Gipson - Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University.
- Anna Markowitz - Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead.
- Mike Spain - Former Times Union Associate Editor.