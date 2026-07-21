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The Roundtable

7/21/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 21, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Principal, Faith in the Public Square and Co-Principal of The Religious Nationalisms Project The Reverend Peter Cook, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge Catherine Tan.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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