7/21/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Principal, Faith in the Public Square and Co-Principal of The Religious Nationalisms Project The Reverend Peter Cook, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union Jay Jochnowitz, Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain, and an Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge Catherine Tan.