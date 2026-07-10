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The Roundtable

7/9/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 9, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Fran Berman, the Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences and faculty associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University; Theresa Bourgeois, a public policy and communications expert; and Donna Welton, a diplomat in residence at Bard College who retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was as ambassador to the Southeast Asian country, Timor-Leste.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanDonna Weltontheresa bourgeois
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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