7/7/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Beau Breslin, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College; former New York 19th Congressman and NY Assemblyman, John Faso; former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette, Judy Patrick; Catherine Tan, Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge.