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The Roundtable
The Roundtable

7/7/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 7, 2026 at 5:32 PM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Beau Breslin, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College; former New York 19th Congressman and NY Assemblyman, John Faso; former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and a longtime editor of the Daily Gazette, Judy Patrick; Catherine Tan, Associate Professor in the department of sociology at Vassar College. Her research is on health, wellness, and medical knowledge. 

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The Roundtable Beau BreslinJohn Fasocatherine tan
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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