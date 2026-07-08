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The Roundtable

7/8/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published July 8, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stephen Haff, an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie; Anna Markowitz, executive director of Communities for Local Power and a former White House Advance Lead; Justin Patch, an associate professor of music at Vassar College, who studies music in American politics; sound studies; East Asian art music; and music in the African diaspora; and Dr. Karin Reidl, a professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and president of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelDr. Karin RiedlStephen Haffanna markowitzJustin Patch
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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