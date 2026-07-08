7/8/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stephen Haff, an educator who teaches drama and humanities at Poughkeepsie Day School in Poughkeepsie; Anna Markowitz, executive director of Communities for Local Power and a former White House Advance Lead; Justin Patch, an associate professor of music at Vassar College, who studies music in American politics; sound studies; East Asian art music; and music in the African diaspora; and Dr. Karin Reidl, a professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and president of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley.