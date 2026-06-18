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The Roundtable

6/18/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published June 18, 2026 at 9:46 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is 'The Spirit of Philadelphia' Chris Gibson, Political Consultant & Lobbyist Libby Post, and Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service.  Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste Donna Welton.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelBeau BreslinChris GibsonDonna WeltonLibby Post
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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