6/18/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is 'The Spirit of Philadelphia' Chris Gibson, Political Consultant & Lobbyist Libby Post, and Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste Donna Welton.