6/8/26 Panel
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt Jackie Berry, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and the Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management Pushkala Prasad.