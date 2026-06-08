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The Roundtable

6/8/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published June 8, 2026 at 9:20 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Lecturer of Cognitive Sciences at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and former Fulbright US Scholar to Egypt Jackie Berry, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, Senior Fellow, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and the Arthur Zankel Chair in Management for Liberal Arts at Skidmore College where she teaches International Affairs and Business Management Pushkala Prasad.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelJackie BerryBeau Breslinjim kettererPushkala Prasad
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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