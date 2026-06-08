6/8/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and Former Longtime Editor of 'The Daily Gazette' Judy Patrick, and Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste Donna Welton.

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