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The Roundtable

6/4/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published June 4, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College. He is a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and Former Longtime Editor of 'The Daily Gazette' Judy Patrick, and Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service.  Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste Donna Welton.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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