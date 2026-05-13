Grassland Bird Trust tells more about their mission and 2026 Raptor Fest

Grassland Bird Trust is a nonprofit land trust conserving critical habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds. The group has conserved over 250 acres of prime habitat in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands Important Bird Area (IBA) since their founding in 2010.

GBT owns and manages 78 acres at their Alfred Solomon Grassland Bird Viewing Area in Fort Edward, located in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands IBA. This area supports 10 of 11 of New York’s most imperiled grassland bird species.

2026 Raptor Fest: gems in the Grassland will be happening on 5/16 starting at 9am. Join fellow wildlife enthusiasts to discover the fascinating world of the raptors that rely on the local grasslands. There will also be many fun activities throughout the Fest to participate in.

Board Secretary Kathy Roome and Board Vice Chair Terry Griffin join us this morning.