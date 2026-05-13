© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
The Roundtable

Grassland Bird Trust tells more about their mission and 2026 Raptor Fest

By Joe Donahue
Published May 13, 2026 at 11:33 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Proviced
/
grasslandbirdtrust.org

Grassland Bird Trust is a nonprofit land trust conserving critical habitat for endangered, threatened and rapidly declining grassland birds. The group has conserved over 250 acres of prime habitat in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands Important Bird Area (IBA) since their founding in 2010.

GBT owns and manages 78 acres at their Alfred Solomon Grassland Bird Viewing Area in Fort Edward, located in the heart of the Washington County Grasslands IBA.  This area supports 10 of 11 of New York’s most imperiled grassland bird species.  

2026 Raptor Fest: gems in the Grassland will be happening on 5/16 starting at 9am. Join fellow wildlife enthusiasts to discover the fascinating world of the raptors that rely on the local grasslands. There will also be many fun activities throughout the Fest to participate in.

Board Secretary Kathy Roome and Board Vice Chair Terry Griffin join us this morning.

Tags
The Roundtable grassland bird trustBirdsfestival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - The Book House, Marketblock Books, and Oblong Books
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon from The Book House in Albany and Marketblock Books in Troy, NY Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.
  • The Roundtable
    Sunny Randall returns in 'Booked'
    Joe Donahue
    Mystery novelist Alison Gaylin has built a career exploring obsession, secrets, and the dark corners of modern life. An Edgar Award winner known for novels like 'The Collective and If I Die Tonight,' Gaylin has also stepped into the world of Robert B. Parker, continuing his beloved Sunny Randall series.In 'Robert B. Parker’s Booked,' Boston private investigator Sunny Randall is hired by a bestselling author to uncover the identity of an online reviewer whose brutal takedowns are threatening careers. But when the critic turns up dead, the literary feud becomes a murder case tangled in grudges, publishing politics, and social media fury.
  • The Roundtable
    True-crime page-turner 'The Family Man' by James Lasdun
    Joe Donahue
    James Lasdun's latest is 'The Family Man: Blood and Betrayal in the House of Murdaugh,' turns to the real-life Southern saga that captivated the country. Lasdun digs beneath the headlines surrounding disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, tracing generations of privilege, power, corruption, and violence in South Carolina’s Lowcountry.The result is part true-crime page-turner, part portrait of a family dynasty collapsing in public. His novels, memoir, poetry, and short story collections have won many awards, and his essays have appeared in the New York Times, the London Review of Books, and The New Yorker, among other publications.