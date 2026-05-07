5/7/26 Panel
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are a former NY elementary teacher and now 2nd year PhD student at RPI Sophia Acquisto, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, and Diplomat in Residence at Bard College. She retired from the U.S. Foreign Service in 2025 after over 30 years in public service. Her last post was ambassador to the SE Asian country, Timor-Leste Donna Welton.