5/7/26 Panel

Today marks the 200th Anniversary of Frederic Church's birth, and we are here to explore the creation, creativity, landscape, preservation, and importance of the home and gardens in history and in the Hudson Valley.The Olana State Historic Site operates through a public-private partnership. The 250-acre property is run by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and The Olana Partnership.Our first guests this morning are President of the Olana Partnership Sean Sawyer and Consulting Senior Curator and Chair of The Church 200 Committee Dr. Elizabeth Mankin Kornhauser. She has lead planning efforts for this national celebration, the 200th anniversary of the artist Frederic Church’s birth.

Listen • 18:40