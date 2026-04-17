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The Roundtable

4/17/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2026 at 9:14 AM EDT
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The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Vice President, Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College Jonathan Becker, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, and Associate Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley Dr. Karin Riedl.

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The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelJonathan Beckerterry gipsonDr. Karin RiedlAllison Kavey
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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