4/17/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Executive Vice President, Vice President for Academic Affairs and the Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College Jonathan Becker, Preceptor in Public Speaking for the Faculty of Arts and Sciences at Harvard University Terry Gipson, a full professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, and Associate Professor of Government at Dutchess Community College and since 2023, she has been President of the World Affairs Council of the Mid-Hudson Valley Dr. Karin Riedl.