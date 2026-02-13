2/13/26 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are The Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, a writer and analyst. He recently retired from the presidency of Siena College and was a former NY Congressman. His new book is “The Spirit of Philadelphia” Chris Gibson, a professor in the History Department at John Jay College of Criminal Justice (CUNY) Allison Kavey, and CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.