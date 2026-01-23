© 2026
The Roundtable

1/23/26 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published January 23, 2026 at 8:58 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College Robert Brigham, Tetherless World Senior Constellation Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Science at RPI Jim Hendler, Professor of History at CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice and the CUNY Graduate Center and Director of the Humanities and Justice program Allison Kavey, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.

