The Roundtable

12/3/25 RT Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published December 3, 2025 at 9:45 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are Professor of Political Studies, Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Director of the Center for Civic Engagement at Bard College Jonathan Becker, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Senior Fellow for Health Policy at The Empire Center for Public Policy Bill Hammond, and  CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan.

