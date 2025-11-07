11/7/25 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are senior fellow and faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, President of Beyond Plastics, former EPA Regional Administrator, and co-author of the book "The Problem with Plastic" Judith Enck, CEO of The Business Council of New York State Heather Mulligan, Siena University Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti, and Economics majors from Siena University: Josh Florence, Kerry Ann Wise, and Giovanna Perez.