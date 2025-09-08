WAMC and NCPR Present - Adirondack Roundtable: Border Issues

WAMC's Joe Donahue and Pat Bradley and NCPR's Cara Chapman explore the challenges and opportunities facing the Adirondack Park from cross-border trade and tourism with Canada, as tariffs and a trade war have caused tensions on both sides.

Panelists are President/CEO of the North Country Chamber of Commerce Garry Douglas, Ph.D. Associate Professor and Chair of Canadian Studies St. Lawrence University Neil S. Forkey, owner of The Bookstore Plus in Lake Placid Sarah Galvin, and Director of Distribution at A.N. Deringer Matthew Parrott.