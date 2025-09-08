WAMC and NCPR Present - Adirondack Roundtable: Population and Housing

WAMC's Joe Donahue and Pat Bradley and NCPR's Emily Russell explore demographic and livelihood challenges facing Adirondackers - including an aging population and a workforce struggling to find affordable housing.

Panelists are Executive Director of Mercy Care of the Adirondacks Donna Beal, BOCES Superintendent for Franklin-Essex-Hamilton counties Dale Breault, Deputy Director of the North Country Rural Development Coalition Katie Long, and Director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative Tiffany Rea-Fisher.