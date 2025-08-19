8/19/25 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College as well as a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of: “Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia” Alexandar Mihailovic.