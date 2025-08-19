© 2025
The Roundtable

8/19/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published August 19, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Professor of History and International Relations at Vassar College as well as a specialist on the history of US foreign policy Robert Brigham, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of: “Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia” Alexandar Mihailovic.

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panel Robert Brighamanna markowitzAlexandar Mihailovic
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
