The Roundtable

4/17/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published April 17, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, Joseph Palamountain Jr. Chair in Government at Skidmore College Beau Breslin, and Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI Jim Hendler.

We are also joined by college students from RPI:

  • Marko Vucinic – Sophomore – Psychology
  • Sanay Tralshawala – Senior – Mechanical Engineering
  • Sophia Acquisto – Science and Technology Studies (a former elementary school teacher who has now become a grad student)
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
