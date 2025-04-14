© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

4/14/25 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published April 14, 2025 at 9:13 AM EDT
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Lecturer in the Department of Africana, Latin American, Caribbean, and Latinx Studies at the UAlbany Jennifer Burns, Senior Fellow at the Bard Center for Civic Engagement Jim Ketterer, and Senior Fellow at the American Enterprise Institute Robert Pondiscio.

Tags
The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelfran bermanjennifer burnsjim kettererRobert Pondiscio
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
    The Roundtable
    Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 213
    Madeleine Reynolds
    Each weekday morning, The Roundtable's Joe Donahue is joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/10/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld, and Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/9/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen, Executive Director of Communities for Local Power and former White House Advance Lead Anna Markowitz, and Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan.
  • mic. in studio
    The Roundtable
    4/8/25 Panel
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, Professor Emeritus of Russian at Hofstra University and author of: "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia" Alexander Mihailovic, and The Empire Report’s JP Miller.
Load More