Pittsfield High School Dean of Students faces federal charges in alleged cocaine trafficking conspiracy
The Roundtable

12/11/24 Panel

Published December 11, 2024 at 9:15 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, an advance Lead for the White House and former Chief of Staff for State Senator Michelle Hinchey and former Assistant County Executive for Pat Ryan Anna Markowitz, Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel, and Albany Law School Professor Sarah Rogerson.

robert griffinanna markowitzNic RangelSarah Rogerson
