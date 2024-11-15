© 2024
The Roundtable

11/15/24 Panel

By Joe Donahue
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:30 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Chief of Staff and Vice President for Strategy and Policy at Bard College Malia DuMont, the Ulster County Comptroller and the former president and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, and Siena College Professor of Economics Aaron Pacitti.

We are also joined by Siena College Economics Majors from The Federal Reserve Challenge course: Bobby Twohig, Kaci Owens, Jade O'Connell, and Ethan Thate.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
