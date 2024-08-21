8/21/24 Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former NY-19 Congressman John Faso, Ambassador Fred Hof is a former U.S. Army officer and State Department Diplomat who taught at Bard College for six years and is now a Senior Fellow at Bard's Center for Civic Engagement, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick, and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.

Listen • 1:17:00