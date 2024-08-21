The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are the Jane & William White Professor of Behavioral Sciences at Northwestern University & Past President of the International Communication Association Noshir Contractor, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, Semi-retired, Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union - Jay Jochnowitz, and Executive Director of The Legal Aid Society of Northeastern New York Nic Rangel.

