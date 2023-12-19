12/19/23 RT Panel

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, attorney and former NY 19 Congressman John Faso, elected Ulster County Comptroller and the former President and CEO of the Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley March Gallagher, The Empire Report’s J.P. Miller.