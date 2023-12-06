© 2023
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Norman Lear Remembrance - Part 2

By Joe Donahue
Published December 6, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST

Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with such topical hits as “All in the Family” and “Maude” and propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.

Lear died Tuesday night in his sleep, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles.

We remember him this hour – first with an on-stage interview in Northshire Bookstore event in Manchester, VT in 2014 - near his home - regarding his memoir, Even This I Get To Experience. The second interview was in 2015 regarding the paperback release.

Norman Lear died Tuesday night at 101.

Tags
The Roundtable Joe Donahue
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue