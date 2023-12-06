Norman Lear Remembrance - Part 2

Norman Lear, the writer, director and producer who revolutionized prime time television with such topical hits as “All in the Family” and “Maude” and propelled political and social turmoil into the once-insulated world of sitcoms, has died. He was 101.

Lear died Tuesday night in his sleep, surrounded by family at his home in Los Angeles.

We remember him this hour – first with an on-stage interview in Northshire Bookstore event in Manchester, VT in 2014 - near his home - regarding his memoir, Even This I Get To Experience. The second interview was in 2015 regarding the paperback release.

Norman Lear died Tuesday night at 101.