Hayley's Campbell's new book is an exploration of the people who have made death their life's work

By Joe Donahue
Published February 21, 2023 at 11:22 AM EST
Hayley Campbell - All The Living and the Dead
St. Martin's Press
/

We are surrounded by death. It is in our news, our nursery rhymes, our true-crime podcasts.

Yet from a young age, we are told that death is something to be feared. How are we supposed to know what we’re so afraid of, when we are never given the chance to look? Fueled by a childhood fascination with death, journalist Hayley Campbell searches for answers in the people who make a living by working with the dead.

Her book is "All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work."

Encore airing. Originally aired Nov. 2022.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
