Hayley's Campbell's new book is an exploration of the people who have made death their life's work

We are surrounded by death. It is in our news, our nursery rhymes, our true-crime podcasts.

Yet from a young age, we are told that death is something to be feared. How are we supposed to know what we’re so afraid of, when we are never given the chance to look? Fueled by a childhood fascination with death, journalist Hayley Campbell searches for answers in the people who make a living by working with the dead.

Her book is "All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work."

Encore airing. Originally aired Nov. 2022.