The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, former NY 19 Congressperson and attorney John Faso, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin, and director, actor, educator and Co-Founder and Artistic Director of WAM Theatre Kristen van Ginhoven.