The Roundtable

"The Great Experiment" by Yascha Mounk

Published April 27, 2022 at 1:15 PM EDT
Some democracies are highly homogeneous. Others have long maintained a brutal racial or religious hierarchy, with some groups dominating and exploiting others. Never in history has a democracy succeeded in being both diverse and equal, treating members of many different ethnic or religious groups fairly. And yet achieving that goal is now central to the democratic project in countries around the world. It is, Yascha Mounk argues, the greatest experiment of our time.

The new book is "The Great Experiment."

