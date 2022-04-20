Meg Wolitzer becomes new permanent host of Selected Shorts

Selected Shorts is getting a new host. The public radio and podcast series, created by Symphony Space, has tapped author Meg Wolitzer to become the first permanent host of show since the death of Symphony Space founder Isaiah Sheffer in 2012. After a decade of writers and artists serving as the host of events in the series, those duties will fall to Wolitzer, whose own stories have been performed in the series. She has written bestsellers including “The Wife,” “The Interestings” and “The Female Persuasion.”

Selected Shorts will be at UAlbany on April 30 featuring actors Sonia Manzano, Patricia Kalember, and Bhavesh Patel. The event is presented in collaboration with the UAlbany Performing Arts Center with support from the University at Albany Foundation, University Auxiliary Services, and the Office of Intercultural Student Engagement.

Selected Shorts will be at 7:30 p.m. prior to that, at 4 p.m. WAMC's Joe Donahue will be in conversation with Sonia Manzano (Sesame Street) for the Creative Life Conversation Series.