For aspiring supervillains - world domination is just A LOT of scientific expertise and gadgetry away

Author and award-winning comics writer Ryan North will tell us about his new book: "How to Take Over the World: Practical Schemes and Scientific Solutions for the Aspiring Supervillain" offers a step-by-step guide for aspiring comic-book style supervillains. As a writer for Marvel and DC Comics, Ryan North was tasked with inventing new and increasingly ambitious world-domination schemes each and every month. Ryan also wanted his schemes to be plausible, so he drew on his background in science (physics, biology, chemistry, astrophysics, computer programming, etc.) to figure out how to make them really work. The book shares his nine audacious, inadvisable, possibly affordable world-domination schemes, all inspired by comics and pulp fiction, and all backed up by real-life science and technology.