© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review - Episode 64

Published February 19, 2022 at 7:00 AM EST
RTPWiR version of the Roundtable Panel graphic (mic in radio studio)
WAMC
/

Each weekday morning, WAMC’s President and CEO and Political Observer, Alan Chartock, and Roundtable Host Joe Donahue are joined by various experts, journalists, educators, and commentators to discuss current events. On Roundtable Panel: The Week in Review, we feature your favorite panelists discussing news items from the previous week.

This week's show features musical selections from Alexandre Desplat's score for "The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun."

Tags

The Roundtable rt panelRoundtable panelroundtable panel: the week in reviewroundtable panel the week in reviewrtpwir
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    2/14/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, immigration attorney and Partner with the Albany law firm of Whiteman Osterman & Hanna, Cianna Freeman-Tolbert, political consultant and lobbyist Libby Post, and Albany Law School professor and Director of the Immigration Law Clinic Sarah Rogerson.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    2/15/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany adjunct professor Rosemary Armao, Bard Center for Civic Engagement Senior Fellow and Dean of the School of Continuing Education at the American University Cairo Jim Ketterer, and former Associate Editor of The Times Union Mike Spain.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    2/16/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, investigative journalist and UAlbany Adjunct Professor Rosemary Armao, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois, Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany Robert Griffin.
  • RTPanel.jpg
    The Roundtable
    2/17/22 RT Panel
    Joe Donahue
    ,
    The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are WAMC’s Alan Chartock, research professor and Stuart Rice Honorary Chair at the University of Massachusetts Amherst’s College of Information and Computer Sciences (CICS) and Faculty Associate at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society at Harvard University Fran Berman, Tetherless World Professor of Computer, Web and Cognitive Sciences at RPI and Director of the RPI-IBM Artificial Intelligence research collaboration Jim Hendler, Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association Judy Patrick.
Load More