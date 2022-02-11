© 2022
The Roundtable

Hollywood, China, and the global battle for cultural supremacy

Published February 11, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST
erich schwartzel - red carpet - Penguin Press.jpg
Penguin Press

Erich Schwartzel has reported on the film industry for The Wall Street Journal since 2013. His new book "Red Carpet: Hollywood, China, and the Global Battle for Cultural Supremacy" is an eye-opening and deeply reported narrative that details the surprising role of the movie business in the high-stakes contest between the U.S. and China.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
