"A Brief History of Timekeeping" by Union College Professor Chad Orzel

Published February 8, 2022 at 11:22 AM EST
Our modern lives are ruled by clocks and watches, smartphone apps and calendar programs. While our gadgets may be new, however, the drive to measure and master time is anything but—and in his new book - "A Brief History of Timekeeping" – Union College Professor Chad Orzel traces the path from Stonehenge to your smartphone.

Predating written language and marching on through human history, the desire for ever-better timekeeping has spurred technological innovation and sparked theories that radically reshaped our understanding of the universe and our place in it.

Orzel, a physicist and the bestselling author of "Breakfast with Einstein" and "How to Teach Quantum Physics to Your Dog" continues his tradition of demystifying thorny scientific concepts by using the clocks and calendars central to our everyday activities as a jumping-off point to explore the science underlying the ways we keep track of our time.

