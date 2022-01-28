© 2022
"Missing In Brooks County" brings stark look at migration to PBS

Published January 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST
Monday night on PBS stations and streaming, the humanitarian crisis near the U.S.-Mexico border, and the competing interests that fuel it, take center stage in the documentary “Missing in Brooks County.”

Premiering on the Independent Lens series, the film shows what happens when migrants attempt to head north, the challenges the face in the wilderness, and what happens when they go missing.

One of the filmmakers is Jeff Bemiss, who also teaches at Trinity College in Hartford.

