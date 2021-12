The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond.

Today's panelists are WAMC's Alan Chartock, Cohoes City Director of Operations Theresa Bourgeois,

Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Publisher Emeritus of The Daily Freeman Ira Fusfeld. For a portion of the program, the panel is joined by Dr. Jim Fagin.