U.S. Senator Harry Reid - in memoriam

Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died at his home in Henderson, Nevada at age 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A former boxer-turned-lawyer, the Democrat was widely acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress. The Democrat spoke with WAMC in May 2008 to promote his book, “The Good Fight.” We air that interview today in memoriam.

Please note: in this interview [Senator Reid] discusses his father’s suicide. We have also chosen to leave in political discussion which is dated but we thought, interesting.