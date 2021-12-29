© 2022
U.S. Senator Harry Reid - in memoriam

Published December 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM EST
Harry Reid, the former Senate majority leader and Nevada’s longest-serving member of Congress, has died at his home in Henderson, Nevada at age 82 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

A former boxer-turned-lawyer, the Democrat was widely acknowledged as one of toughest dealmakers in Congress. The Democrat spoke with WAMC in May 2008 to promote his book, “The Good Fight.” We air that interview today in memoriam.

Please note: in this interview [Senator Reid] discusses his father’s suicide. We have also chosen to leave in political discussion which is dated but we thought, interesting.

Joe Donahue
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
