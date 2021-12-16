Author William Patrick is here to tell us about his new book, "Metrofix: The Combative Comeback of a Company Town." The book shows what went right and what went wrong when General Electric moved most of its businesses out of Schenectady, New York. Between 1960 and 2000, this company town would lose 30,000 residents, and like so many other cities in post-industrial America, faced overwhelming forces that pushed it toward imminent ruin.

With historic photos, deeply-researched details, and portraits of some of its most dynamic citizens, "Metrofix" is an inspirational story that shows how hundreds of dedicated citizens pulled their city back from the brink of disaster and did, in fact, change their world.