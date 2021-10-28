© 2021
Roundtable-web_0.jpg
The Roundtable

Albany Institute of History & Art presents "The Wyeths: Three Generations Works from the Bank of America Collection"

Published October 28, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT
Pumpkinhead Visits the Lighthouse by Jamie Wyeth (2000) © 2021 Jamie Wyeth/ Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York
Jamie Wyeth
/
Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York
Pumpkinhead Visits the Lighthouse by Jamie Wyeth (2000) © 2021 Jamie Wyeth/ Artist Rights Society (ARS), New York

For three generations, the Wyeths have created art that captures the imagination and admiration of a wide audience. "The Wyeths: Three Generations Works from the Bank of America Collection" is an exhibition now at the Albany Institute of History and Art.

This exhibition presents more than sixty paintings, drawings, and illustrations by N.C. (Newell Converse) Wyeth, his daughter Henriette Wyeth, his son Andrew Wyeth, and his grandson Jamie Wyeth. The works— from the early 1900s to the early 2000s—reveal the breadth of the Wyeth family's creative output and illuminate both common themes within the works and the artists' individual styles.

Victoria Browning Wyeth is the only grandchild of iconic artist Andrew Wyeth; the daughter of Nicholas and Jane Wyeth, great-granddaughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, and the niece of contemporary realist Jamie Wyeth. She will be part of “An Evening with Victoria Wyeth” at the museum tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

andrew wyethn.c. wyethWyethAlbany Institute of History & Artvictoria wyeth
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
