Albany Institute of History & Art presents "The Wyeths: Three Generations Works from the Bank of America Collection"

For three generations, the Wyeths have created art that captures the imagination and admiration of a wide audience. "The Wyeths: Three Generations Works from the Bank of America Collection" is an exhibition now at the Albany Institute of History and Art.

This exhibition presents more than sixty paintings, drawings, and illustrations by N.C. (Newell Converse) Wyeth, his daughter Henriette Wyeth, his son Andrew Wyeth, and his grandson Jamie Wyeth. The works— from the early 1900s to the early 2000s—reveal the breadth of the Wyeth family's creative output and illuminate both common themes within the works and the artists' individual styles.

Victoria Browning Wyeth is the only grandchild of iconic artist Andrew Wyeth; the daughter of Nicholas and Jane Wyeth, great-granddaughter of illustrator N.C. Wyeth, and the niece of contemporary realist Jamie Wyeth. She will be part of “An Evening with Victoria Wyeth” at the museum tomorrow at 5:30 p.m.

