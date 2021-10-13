"Capote's Women" by Laurence Leamer

In his new book "Capote’s Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song," Laurence Leamer reveals the complex web of relationships and scandalous true stories behind Truman Capote’s never-published final novel, Answered Prayers—the dark secrets, tragic glamour, and Capote’s ultimate betrayal of the group of female friends he called his "swans."

Bestselling biographer Laurence Leamer delves into the years following the acclaimed publication of Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1958 and In Cold Blood in 1966, when Capote struggled with a crippling case of writer’s block.

While enjoying all the fruits of his success—including cultivating close friendships with the richest and most admired women of the era—he was struck with an idea for what he was sure would be his most celebrated novel...one based on the remarkable, racy lives of his very, very rich friends.