The Roundtable

"Can't Stop Thinking" By Nancy Colier

Published September 28, 2021 at 11:20 AM EDT
In today’s world, it’s easy to get stuck in an endless loop of negative thoughts. And if you’re like many people, you’ve probably tried to think your way out of one of these thought cycles, throwing more thoughts on the pile until you’re left with an out-of-control bonfire of anxiety, self-criticism, resentment, and hopelessness.

In the new book, "Can’t Stop Thinking," psychotherapist and spiritual-counselor Nancy Colier offers the key to breaking free from the repetitive and obsessive thinking that is causing your stress, anxiety, worry, and unhappiness: change your relationship with your thoughts.

Using a powerful blend of mindfulness and acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT), you can learn how to surrender your thinking mind, and end repetitive thinking, rumination, and self-criticism—freeing you up to discover a life of self-compassion, presence, peace, and joy.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
