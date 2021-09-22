"The Last American Editor" By Ken Tingley

America's small-town newspapers are having a tough time these days. The old, reliable business model for newspapers - based on print advertising - has died, and so has their presence in many communities.

Ken Tingley's work at the Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. fostered what small newspapers - at their best - stand for; their tight-knit connection to the community, their focus on people and their enduring sense of place. His new book is: The Last American Editor: Chronicling Life, Death, Triumph, and Tragedy in a Small Town.