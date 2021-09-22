© 2021
The Roundtable

"The Last American Editor" By Ken Tingley

Published September 22, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
Book cover for "The Last American Editor" by Ken Tingley
Something or Other Publishing LLC

America's small-town newspapers are having a tough time these days. The old, reliable business model for newspapers - based on print advertising - has died, and so has their presence in many communities.

Ken Tingley's work at the Post-Star in Glens Falls, N.Y. fostered what small newspapers - at their best - stand for; their tight-knit connection to the community, their focus on people and their enduring sense of place. His new book is: The Last American Editor: Chronicling Life, Death, Triumph, and Tragedy in a Small Town.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
