The Roundtable

Book Picks - The Bookstore In Lenox

Published September 1, 2021 at 11:35 AM EDT
Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:
"What About the Baby?: Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction" by Alice McDermott
"The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family" by Joshua Cohen
"Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies" by Barry Meier
"Green: A Reflection on Love and Loss through a Lifetime Relationship with the Land" by Dan Tawczynski of Taft Farms
"Big Time Baseball in a Small Berkshire Town" by Kevin Larkin
"A Near Thing for Captain Najork" by Russell Hoban, illustrated by Quentin Blake

Sept-Oct Events at Lenox Library:
"Bound by Creativity" - Hannah Wohl - Tues Sept 14
"Half of a Whole" by Marilyn Haus - Tues Sept 28
"From the Ground Up: How Frontline Staff Can Save America’s Healthcare" by Marie Rudden and Peter Lazes - Sun Oct 24

Sept event at The Mount:
Matt will be in conversation with Molly Rideout, the Mount’s Writer-in Residence about her just to be published essay "The Farewell" - Sun Sept 19

