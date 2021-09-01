Book Picks - The Bookstore In Lenox

Today's Book Picks come from Matt Tannenbaum from The Bookstore in Lenox, Massachusetts.

List:

"What About the Baby?: Some Thoughts on the Art of Fiction" by Alice McDermott

"The Netanyahus: An Account of a Minor and Ultimately Even Negligible Episode in the History of a Very Famous Family" by Joshua Cohen

"Spooked: The Trump Dossier, Black Cube, and the Rise of Private Spies" by Barry Meier

"Green: A Reflection on Love and Loss through a Lifetime Relationship with the Land" by Dan Tawczynski of Taft Farms

"Big Time Baseball in a Small Berkshire Town" by Kevin Larkin

"A Near Thing for Captain Najork" by Russell Hoban, illustrated by Quentin Blake

Sept-Oct Events at Lenox Library:

"Bound by Creativity" - Hannah Wohl - Tues Sept 14

"Half of a Whole" by Marilyn Haus - Tues Sept 28

"From the Ground Up: How Frontline Staff Can Save America’s Healthcare" by Marie Rudden and Peter Lazes - Sun Oct 24

Sept event at The Mount:

Matt will be in conversation with Molly Rideout, the Mount’s Writer-in Residence about her just to be published essay "The Farewell" - Sun Sept 19